Man fatally shot, woman injured at Raleigh motel

Raleigh police are investigating after a man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a shooting at a Knights Inn on Tuesday night.

It happened at the Knights Inn off New Bern Avenue in southeast Raleigh just before 9:45 p.m.

Officers said they arrived on scene and found the pair shot inside one of the motel's rooms.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries; the unidentified man was later pronounced deceased.

On Wednesday morning, police had a person of interest in custody; however, he has not been charged.
