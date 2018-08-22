RALEIGH (WTVD) --Raleigh police are investigating after a man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a shooting at a Knights Inn on Tuesday night.
It happened at the Knights Inn off New Bern Avenue in southeast Raleigh just before 9:45 p.m.
Officers said they arrived on scene and found the pair shot inside one of the motel's rooms.
Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries; the unidentified man was later pronounced deceased.
On Wednesday morning, police had a person of interest in custody; however, he has not been charged.