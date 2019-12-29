homicide

Man dies after overnight Durham shooting

DURHAM (WTVD) -- A man has died following an overnight shooting on South Alston Avenue in Durham.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of South Alston Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot.

The man died from his injuries at the hospital.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamfatal shootinghomicideshootingdurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Man accused of killing brother of 49ers quarterback claims self-defense
Man accused of killing brother of 49ers QB makes court appearance
Nashville police make arrest in deadly November robbery
22-year-old found shot in Wake Forest home dies from injuries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Smash and grab at Durham salon, police searching for suspect
13-year-old girl killed, 2 hurt in Concord Mills Mall shooting
Man found stabbed to death in Burlington, deputies investigating
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in New York
5 dead in Louisiana plane crash, including TV sports reporter
NCCU cop saves woman in stalled car on Durham train tracks
Downtown Apex businesses evacuated after bomb threat
Show More
Crews investigating after small plane crashes in Buncombe Co.
Homeowner injured in Garner home invasion
Man, 60, dies after being beaten during $1 mugging in New York
Internet dubs recovering Rowan County cat 'Baby Yoda'
Man shot, injured during birthday party in Middlesex
More TOP STORIES News