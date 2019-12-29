Man dies after overnight Durham shooting

DURHAM (WTVD) -- A man has died following an overnight shooting on South Alston Avenue in Durham.It happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of South Alston Avenue.Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot.The man died from his injuries at the hospital.An investigation is underway.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.