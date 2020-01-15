Man, dog hit by car, killed while trying to cross road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man and his dog were hit by a car and killed Tuesday night.Raleigh Police Department said the man was not in a crosswalk when he attempted to cross Wake Forest Road between St. Albans Drive and New Hope Church Road.Officers said the man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. His dog died on the scene.The driver stayed on the scene. Officers said they do not expect to file charges in this crash.