CRIME

Man sentenced to 85 years in prison for raping 6-year-old girl in bathroom of Raleigh church

EMBED </>More Videos

A repeat sex offender will spend at least 85 years in prison for raping a 6-year-old girl.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A repeat sex offender will spend at least 85 years in prison for raping a 6-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Raleigh church during choir practice in 2015.

William Coffey, 36, was found guilty of rape, sex offenses, sex offenses with a child and indecent liberties with a child.

He was already on the sex offender registry for molesting another child in 2009.

Man accused of raping 6-year-old girl at Raleigh church
Authorities say William Coffey sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl while at a Raleigh church Tuesday.


In court Friday, Coffey's mother said the man is mentally disabled.


In 2015, police said the 6-year-old victim was on her way to the bathroom at the Body of Christ Church on Spring Forest Road in Raleigh when she encountered Coffey in the hallway.

Coffey allegedly picked her up and carried her into the men's restroom. Court documents said Coffey "covered the mouth of the victim when she attempted to scream." He then raped the girl before letting her leave the bathroom.

At the time, Body of Christ Church said that while it has stringent procedures in place for all personnel working with children, Coffey was not a church member and was visiting a men's Bible study group when the attack happened.

During the sentencing Friday, the judge said: "With respect to rehabilitation, you've had your chance and you've failed."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child sex assaultsex abusesex assaultsex crimesex crimessex offensecrimeraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Timeline: All we know about the Watts family and the killings
UPDATE: Body of missing Colorado mother, daughters found on oil property
Autopsy: Former ECU player gunned down in Raleigh had 19 bullet wounds
Cumberland County man accused of breaking in, beating up homeowners
More crime
Top Stories
Timeline: All we know about the Watts family and the killings
Caught on camera: Car goes 198 mph on Wake County highway
The veterans behind the flyovers at local football games
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
NYU offers free tuition for all medical students
Adorable girl reads her own version of the Bible to her cat
Raleigh Restaurant Week: Local YouTubers try it out
Man arrested following crash involving Durham school bus
Show More
Free physicals offered for Triangle middle, high school students
Good news for home buyers: Mortgage rates are down
Teen says friend asked to be pushed off bridge
Trump cancels military parade over 'ridiculously high' price
Thyroid tablets recalled over ingredient concerns
More News