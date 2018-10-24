HOUSE FIRE

Man sets California home on fire after using blowtorch to kill black widows

EMBED </>More Videos

Man sets Northeast Fresno home on fire after using blowtorch to kill spiders

Paige McIntyre
FRESNO, Calif. --
Fire officials in Fresno, California, say a man who was house-sitting for his parents set the home on fire after he used a blowtorch to kill black widows.

Yes, you read that right.

Thankfully, firefighters said no one was injured in the fire and the man who initially called them made it out safely.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The house fire happened Tuesday night at a home in the Woodward Lake housing development.

Fire crews said there is damage to the second-story of the home and the attic.

Twenty-nine firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire and were able to put it out.

Although the exact cause has not been determined, fire crews believe the blowtorch is to blame.

Attempt to kill spider starts house fire in CA
Firefighters were called to a home in Northern California where someone had used a large torch lighter to fight back against a spider.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house fireaccidentspiderbuzzworthyFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSE FIRE
Baby dies in Chicago house fire day after parents married
13 displaced after Raleigh house fire
Durham home damaged by fire after lightning strike
Firefighters battle mobile home fire in Wake County
More house fire
Top Stories
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.6B Mega Millions
'Check your tickets carefully:' Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers
Wakefield High School student beaten during gym class gets apology letter
Spring Lake endures enormous trash problem nearly two months after Florence
It's Bo time! Wendell 1-year-old gets Bojangles-themed photo shoot
Surprise! Gov. Cooper awards state's top honor to Durham Rescue Mission founders
'It's just crazy:' Apex resident laments NCDOT's Ten Ten Road plan
2 men charged in violent home invasion of retired Orange County couple
Show More
Hurricane Willa hits Mexico; nor'easter will bring rain to the Triangle
Follow the lotto: How Cumberland schools spend education lottery money
America to plunge in life expectancy rankings by 2040
Don't take that ballot selfie! State election officials say it's illegal
Woman saves husband's life, gives birth in the same week
More News