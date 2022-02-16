Family demanding answers after relative is shot and killed at Duke Hospital

officer-involved shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Elizabeth Hemingway still has no answers.

She is the aunt of Raishawn Jones.

The 38-year-old Jones was in the custody of the Durham Police Department on a Friday night last month at Duke University Hospital.

Detectives say a struggle led to Jones grabbing the officer's gun.

A Duke police officer, who came to help, shot and killed him.



"Please share with us what happened," Elizabeth said. "How many shots were fired? Where was he shot?"

She met with ABC11 on Tuesday night alongside Raishawn's brother, Roy Bright.

"They're just trying to sweep this thing under the rug," Bright said. "We've called Duke asking them what the victim's name is or anything and it's just not adding up."

The family conceded that Jones was "on something" when he crashed his car into another at a Walgreens off of Highway 55 in Durham on Jan. 14 before he tried to get away.

He then hit a wall at a nearby restaurant.

Durham Police did not respond to requests for the initial police report about what happened on Highway 55 near Highway 54.

The police report from Duke Police lists the officer's name but it doesn't specify whether that officer pulled the trigger.

911 calls only came in transcript form.

A Duke University spokesperson said they don't have the ability to alter voices on their 911 calls.

"NC and federal laws prohibit Duke from disclosing information about patients," said Michael Schoenfeld, vice president for public affairs and government relations at Duke.

The SBI continues to investigate as well, which the family is hoping will lead to more information.

"All of this is happening and this man is literally out of his mind," Hemingway said. "At what point did he get unhandcuffed? It just doesn't add up. It's so hard for us."
