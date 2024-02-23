Man stabbed twice; 1 person in custody: Raleigh PD

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person is in police custody Thursday evening after a man was stabbed twice.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers responded to calls about a stabbing in the 400 block of West Cabarrus Street just before 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man with stab wounds to his stomach and arm.

The man was taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said one person was taken into custody. The two were involved in a fistfight before the stabbing, police said.

ALSO SEE: Raleigh officer hit by car while making an arrest