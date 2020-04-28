Man dies after being struck by car in Raleigh crosswalk, police say

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was struck and killed in a crosswalk Monday evening.
It happened right before 5:30 o.m. on Gorman Street near the Avent Ferry Road intersection.
Police found a man who had been struck in the crosswalk.
The male victim was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
