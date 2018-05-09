Man, woman seriously injured in shooting east of downtown Raleigh

A man and a woman were shot Tuesday evening on St. Augustine Street at E. Jones Street, east of downtown, Raleigh Police said. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating a double shooting Tuesday night.

Officers said a 48-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were shot on St. Augustine Street at East Jones Street, east of downtown, just after 9 p.m.

They both were transported to Wake Med in serious condition.

No one is in custody; the shootings remain under investigation.

Those with any information are asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP (4357) or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
