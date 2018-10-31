Manager accused of sexually assaulting worker in supply room of Fuquay-Varina Little Caesars

A general manager of a Fuquay-Varina Little Caesars is accused of sexually assaulting one of his employees.

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C.
A general manager of a Fuquay-Varina Little Caesars is accused of sexually assaulting one of his employees in the supply room of the restaurant.

Sha'Quille O'Neal Freeman is charged with kidnapping, second-degree forcible sex offense and attempted second-degree forcible sex offense.

The victim told police it happened on Oct. 9 at the location on Main Street. She reported the assault the same day.

Warrants were obtained against the suspect on Tuesday and he was taken to the Wake County Detention Facility.

Police also contacted Little Caesars to inform them of the investigation and subsequent charges involving their employee.
