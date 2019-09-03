Mandatory evacuation orders begin for NC's coastal areas

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mandatory evacuation has been issued ahead of Hurricane Dorian for all Dare County visitors beginning Tuesday at noon. A mandatory evacuation order for all Dare County residents goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Authorities said they anticipate "significant, life-threatening impacts" from Hurricane Dorian later this week.
"Our state is facing the very real likelihood of storm damage," Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday afternoon.
A state of emergency has been issued for all areas of Dare County including the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo and all unincorporated areas including Hatteras Island, Roanoke Island and the Dare mainland.
"I urge you to listen to your local officials," Cooper said. "And if they order an evacuation, please follow their instructions."
Danny Souer, who lives in Knightdale but was visiting family in Carolina Beach, said his family is planning to ride the storm out.
"They say every time there's a storm, every time there's a hurricane, especially being on the island they're going to lose power," Souer told ABC11. "It is what it is."
Others heeded the warning from authorities.
"Last night, we're sitting around talking about the pictures of the engagement and stuff and they said, 'Oh we have a mandatory evacuation at noon today.' So we packed up the car this morning and left," said Robert Stabbe of Chapel Hill.
Stabbe and his wife had gone to Savannah for his son's engagement.
He said his son will likely evacuate to their home in Chapel Hill.
The state of emergency includes restrictions on ocean swimming. Everyone must stay out of the water, officials said, as it is unsafe for even the most experienced swimmers.
Those evacuating to areas north of Dare County are encouraged to travel westbound on Highway 64 to Interstate 95.
Evacuating through the rural areas to the west of Dare County will help avoid traffic backups and congestion that may prolong evacuation by traveling northbound through the Hampton Roads portion of Virginia.
Hundreds of state troopers will be monitoring evacuation efforts throughout the affected areas. Cooper says he has activated National Guardsmen to assist with efforts.
