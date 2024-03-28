UNC fans flock to Franklin Street ahead of Tar Heels' Sweet 16 matchup vs. Alabama

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A year after North Carolina uncharacteristically missed the NCAA tournament, Tar Heel fans are fully embracing this season's March Madness run.

"It's just like a different kind of vibe on campus. You can just feel the excitement, especially being a one seed where like, there's a real shot that we have to win it," said sophomore Payton Bloom.

"There's a lot of school spirit and everybody's watching the games during class on their computers. So it's a big deal," added sophomore Callie Knapp.

Inside the Franklin Street restaurant and bar Four Corners, graduate students Colin Tindle and Cole Maita were both ready for top-seeded UNC's showdown with No. 4 seed Alabama.

"Definitely getting together tonight with other grad students, watching the game together, definitely hitting up Franklin Street at some point maybe (Four Corners) or going over to Bob's later. I have class tonight until 9 p.m., so we're all going to go book it down this way and go watch the game after class," said Maita.

"This is kind of familiar territory for me because I went to Kentucky for undergrad and Anthony Davis (was there in) my freshman year there. So as you know, it's a riot winning the national championship, (and) it's a feeling I'm really excited to hopefully experience again," said Tindle.

Throughout the day, fans stopped by Classic Carolina to pick up apparel.

"It's been a really great turnout. Everybody specifically comes in asking for their favorite basketball players. So I usually just show them the shirt or jersey that corresponds with that, and they'll go ahead and buy it for them, their family and their friends," said store manager Krystal Chellani, who noted the popularity of merchandise available thanks to Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

The tip-off is slated for 9:39, following the Arizona-Clemson game, which is scheduled to start at 7:09 p.m. Both games are televised on CBS.

"I think everybody's so focused on the game it doesn't really matter what time it is. If they win, (we'll) have a good momentum heading into late night," said Guy Murphy, General Manager of Top of the Hill.

Murphy explained the widespread effect of this run.

"It's great business-wise, and I think just as importantly for the university and for the town itself, it's just really exciting. It brings a good energy and vibe to the whole town and to Franklin Street and the surrounding area," said Murphy.