tropical depression

Hurricane Marco now tracking toward Gulf Coast; Tropical Storm Laura projected to make landfall on Louisiana coast as Category 2 hurricane

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Marco is now officially a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph before it is expected to make landfall in southeast Louisiana. Tropical Storm Laura is expected to strengthen to hurricane status before it also hits the same area.



If forecasts are correct, we could see something that has never happened before: two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. We have seen two systems in the gulf before. There were two tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico back in 1959, one named Beulah and the other an unnamed storm. And in 1933, a Hurricane and Tropical Storm both hit the U.S.

Fujiwhara effect: Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?

Hurricane Marco is moving north-northwest through the Gulf of Mexico at 14 miles per hour.



Marco is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast as a Category 1 hurricane late Monday into early Tuesday.

Tropical Depression Thirteen officially strengthened into Tropical Storm Laura around 9 a.m. Friday.

Tropical Storm Laura is currently still farther east and over Hispaniola. Some land interaction could weaken it but Laura is now expected to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane close to the same area previously hit by Marco

Laura now has maximum sustained winds at 45 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 mph and is moving west-northwest at 18 mph.



Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



KEY POINTS:

  • Marco will make landfall Tuesday and Laura will make landfall Wednesday.

  • This could be the first time we have two hurricanes in the Gulf.

  • There will be no direct impacts to North Carolina.


WATCH: Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormtropical weatherweathertropical depression
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION
Tropical storms Marco, Laura tracking toward Louisiana coast
Tropical Storm Marco, Laura forms, continues track to Gulf of Mexico
Double trouble: No record of 2 simultaneous Gulf hurricanes
2 tropical systems threaten Gulf of Mexico
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC COVID-19 hospitalizations dip below 900
ECU moves undergrad classes online amid COVID-19 campus clusters
Man found shot on Fayetteville road; police investigating
Trump's sister criticizes president in newly released secret recordings
Raleigh police deem no shots were fired at Crabtree Valley Mall
Cannon Hinnant benefit ride draws hundreds in Kenly
House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays
Show More
3 Clayton firefighters hospitalized with COVID-19; 14 other cases
9-year-old raises money for Charlotte officer's children battling cancer
Protesters rally in Durham to 'Save the post office from Trump'
ECU student, State Highway Patrol intern killed in patrol crash
Fayetteville local creates community garden to feed veterans
More TOP STORIES News