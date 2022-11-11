Tropical Depression Nicole brings isolated tornado threat to Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Nicole is moving northward and will bring the chance for some downpours, gusty winds and the risk of isolated tornadoes to the region this morning and into this evening. Rain totals will range from 1-2 inches.

A tornado watch has been issued for the Triangle until 3 p.m. Duke Energy says they are ready to respond to whatever Nicole brings to the Triangle

The storm has weakened to a tropical depression as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday and damaged beachfront properties in Daytona Beach Shores.

The storm, which caused at least two deaths, was the first November hurricane to make landfall in Florida in 37 years and only the third on record. It delivered another devastating blow just weeks after Ian came ashore on the Gulf Coast, killing more than 130 people and destroying thousands of homes.

Outside of Nicole there are no other tropical features on the map that suggest development across the Atlantic as we head toward the last portion of the season, development becomes less likely.