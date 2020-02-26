Teen pleads guilty to shooting Harnett County deputy in face, chest in 2018

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teenager accused of shooting a Harnett County deputy in the face and chest in 2018 pleaded guilty to the charges in court Wednesday.

Mario Alexander Garza III, who was 16 years old at the time of the April 2018 shooting, was the subject of a missing persons report at the time. According to Harnett County Sheriff's Office, Cpl. James Cook found him and the two fought. Investigators said Garza then shot Cook.

Cook was taken to the hospital where he underwent several surgeries before going home a little over a week later.

Cook, now a sergeant, spoke after the plea Wednesday.

"Anybody who goes through an incident like this never forgets it," Cook said. "I mean, you're always gonna think about it. Many times you're going to replay it in your mind. My wife will think about it when I leave for work or when I encounter an individual. Something like this, it changes somebody."

Garza was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a firearm on law enforcement.

After time served so far, Garza is expected to spend 13 more years in prison and will undergo mental health treatment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harnett countycameronofficer involved shootingdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News