Angier woman hit by vehicle, killed in Duke Raleigh Hospital parking deck, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was hit by a vehicle and killed in the parking deck of Duke Raleigh Hospital Friday afternoon.Around 3:15 p.m., Raleigh police were called to the crash in the parking deck on Wake Forest Road.According to Raleigh police, Mary Albrecht, of Angier, entered the deck and began walking to her car parking in the handicapped space 50 feet away. While walking to her car, she tripped over a speed hump.While this was happening, police said a driver was reaching the bottom of the deck ramp for level 2 and began to make a u-turn to drive down the ramp of floor one.The driver was unable to see the pedestrian due to visual obstruction. The driver ran over the speed hump and the fallen pedestrian.Police said the pedestrian was dragged 100 feet and did not survive her injuries.