face mask

American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older than 2

By Naomi Thomas, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Universal masking recommended for everyone in school older than 2

The American Academy of Pediatrics released new COVID-19 guidance for schools on Monday that supports in-person learning and, among other things, recommends universal masking in school of everyone over the age of 2.

"The AAP believes that, at this point in the pandemic, given what we know about low rates of in-school transmission when proper prevention measures are used, together with the availability of effective vaccines for those age 12 years and up, that the benefits of in-person school outweigh the risks in all circumstances," the guidance says.

One of the main interventions put forward by the AAP includes that all students over the age of 2 and all school staff should wear masks at school unless they have a medical or developmental condition that prohibits this.

Reasons for this recommendation include, but are not limited to: a significant proportion of the student population not yet being eligible for vaccination; masking protecting those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and reducing transmission; and potential difficulty in monitoring or enforcing mask policies for those who are not vaccinated.

Additionally, other actions recommended by AAP include that all eligible individuals get vaccinated; that adequate and timely testing resources are available; and that strategies that are developed can be revised and adapted depending on the situation in the community.

"With the above principles in mind, the AAP strongly advocates that all policy considerations for school COVID-19 plans should start with a goal of keeping students safe and physically present in school," the guidance says. "The importance of in-person learning is well-documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on children because of school closures in 2020."

The video above is from a June 2021 report on children COVID-19 hospitalization rates.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskchildrenschoolsschoolcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
FACE MASK
Vaccinated Calif. man gets COVID after vacation, spreads to family
Vaccinated teachers and students don't need masks, CDC says
Will North Carolina follow CDC recommendations on masks in schools?
Thales Academy announces masks will be optional in schools
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Hospitalizations surpass 600 in NC
Bandwidth becomes long term partner with NC State Fair
Target offering teachers 15% discount on classroom supplies
WEATHER: Showers & storms through Tuesday
Capitol rioter who breached Senate sentenced to 8 months
Dow sinks nearly 800 points as Delta variant fears hit Wall Street
Show More
'Love is light,' Judge Esther Salas marks 1 year since son's murder
Biden takes on inflation concerns as agenda hangs in the balance
US gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Tokyo Olympics
Nashville Predators prospect proudly comes out as gay
NC liquor shortage causes frustration for Durham pub manager
More TOP STORIES News