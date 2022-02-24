DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Changes could soon be on the way for families at McDougald Terrace in Durham.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development Development or HUD told the Durham Housing Authority on Wednesday that it had to come up with a plan on how to move forward with the complex.
The plan has to be finalized by the end of the year. The year after, DHA has to help residents look for another place to live.
On Thursday, DHA will have a news conference to discuss the changes.
"McDougald does need a lot of work, and like I've stated before, I hope they make the right decision," said Ashley Canady, community advocate for McDougald Terrace. "People out here are human at the end of the day, and people's biggest worry is that they don't know where they're going to go."
It's likely that fixing the complex will be too expensive.
Just before the pandemic, carbon monoxide forced hundreds out of their homes and into hotels for months.
Crime continues to plague the public-housing complex as well.
Canady is hopeful DHA is very clear on their plans to move people.
"You're giving out a housing choice voucher," she said. "We already have residents of Durham who have vouchers and can't find anywhere to stay in Durham," she said. "A lot of people are going to be skeptical when you have people coming from McDougald Terrace. So I hope decision-makers are making wise decisions; we know it's time."
Changes likely on the way for Durham's McDougald Terrace
MCDOUGALD TERRACE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News