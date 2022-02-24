McDougald Terrace

Changes likely on the way for Durham's McDougald Terrace

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Changes likely on the way for Durham's McDougald Terrace

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Changes could soon be on the way for families at McDougald Terrace in Durham.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development Development or HUD told the Durham Housing Authority on Wednesday that it had to come up with a plan on how to move forward with the complex.

The plan has to be finalized by the end of the year. The year after, DHA has to help residents look for another place to live.

On Thursday, DHA will have a news conference to discuss the changes.

"McDougald does need a lot of work, and like I've stated before, I hope they make the right decision," said Ashley Canady, community advocate for McDougald Terrace. "People out here are human at the end of the day, and people's biggest worry is that they don't know where they're going to go."

It's likely that fixing the complex will be too expensive.

Just before the pandemic, carbon monoxide forced hundreds out of their homes and into hotels for months.

Crime continues to plague the public-housing complex as well.

Canady is hopeful DHA is very clear on their plans to move people.

"You're giving out a housing choice voucher," she said. "We already have residents of Durham who have vouchers and can't find anywhere to stay in Durham," she said. "A lot of people are going to be skeptical when you have people coming from McDougald Terrace. So I hope decision-makers are making wise decisions; we know it's time."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamcrimehousingfamilypublic housingmcdougald terracedevelopmentaffordable housing
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MCDOUGALD TERRACE
The mental health impact of gunfire on children and ways to cope
Wake County 18-year-old educating NC communities hit hard by COVID
Durham calling on artists to bring art to McDougald Terrace community
How decades of underfunding led to McDougald Terrace's CO crisis
TOP STORIES
Putin says Russia military operation underway in Ukraine
Durham church faces potential foreclosure from huge property tax bill
New NC redistricting maps approved; delay requests denied
Suspects now linked to 5 Wake County bank robberies; FBI gets involved
2 teens charged with murder in Sheetz gas station shooting
Woman jumps from balcony to escape deadly fire that killed 2 people
Home appraisal industry continues fight for diversity, against bias
Show More
Viral video shows reality of Raleigh's competitive housing market
LATEST: Morrisville lifting mask mandate on Friday
Raleigh mom and nurse puts expertise to work in online birth classes
'Miracle' baby born on 2/22 at 2:22 to cancer survivor
Mural near Shaw University vandalized by racist graffiti
More TOP STORIES News