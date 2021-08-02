RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Starting Monday, Meals on Wheels of Wake County is restarting hot meal deliveries, but clients in surrounding towns will still receive frozen meals.
Residents receiving the hot meals are beyond excited
" I am excited. I am so thrilled at 98 years old that I could see a day like this," said Bernice, who got her meal Monday.
Bernice could not hold back her excitement when Meals on Wheels brought her her first hot meal in such a long time.
She is one of hundreds of residents in Wake County to receive these meals.
Because of the pandemic, hot meals were not able to be delivered every day.
Now, they are back to delivering four days a week.
Meals on Wheels board member Rachel Findley said she feels good about being able to provide once again and knows these deliveries can mean the world to some residents.
"We are more than a meal, right? We deliver a hot meal, a nutritious meal to our clients but more importantly, we get to see them every day and say hey how are you doing, how are you, do you need anything today, what can I help you with," she said.
There were about 100 to 125 volunteers Monday, but Meals on Wheels is always looking for more. If you're interested in volunteering, click here
Wake County Meals on Wheels restarts hot meal home delivery
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
ABC11 TOGETHER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News