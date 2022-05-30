memorial day

'I'm really glad to be here': Memorial Day service brings hundreds to downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The familiar notes of "taps" were heard by hundreds of people during Monday's Memorial Day service.

Many served in the military, and remember those who gave all for their country. Members of the Tar Heel detachment No. 733 of the Marine League and the Memorial Day Ceremony Committee organized the tribute at the Capitol building.

Jaime Viola came after hearing about the service on the news.

"I understand it's a big holiday weekend, for sales and for going to the beach and the start of the summer. But I think it's good to at least take five or 10 minutes to learn why we're here today and what our county's been through in the past and the present," she said.

They watched as members of the Young Marines presented the colors, then a wreath was placed at the memorial on the Capitol grounds.

"People don't really love war, but we have to respect the military," said Viola, "and those who lost their lives. The ultimate sacrifice.'

Marine Corps veteran Daniel Nichols knows he's fortunate today when others he served with never came home.

"I'm kind of beat up, missing parts, so I'm really glad to be here and just remember the people who gave more than I did. Who gave their all, and it's honoring them.," said Nichols.
