Major North Carolina construction projects to be paused Memorial Day weekend, NCDOT says

Highway Patrol cracking down ahead of Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Heavy traffic is expected this Memorial Day Weekend as COVID-19 restrictions loosen around the country so the N.C. Department of Transportation is pausing some highway construction projects to help keep cars moving.

AAA estimates traffic will be 60 percent higher this year than last.

So NCDOT announced on Wednesday that major construction projects will be paused from Friday, May 28 through Tuesday, June 1 to help in reducing traffic delays.

RDU expects 221K passengers this Memorial Day Weekend

Construction work that does not impact the closure of travel lanes will continue over the holiday weekend.

The state highway patrol has already kicked off its "Click It or Ticket," campaign, which will make sure drivers have fastened seat belts, and will crack down on impaired drivers and other violations.

Transportation officials say additional tips for a safer drive include: Leaving early, avoiding distracted driving, and checking ahead for weather issues and possible face covering rules or other COVID-19 related restrictions along the route to your destination.
