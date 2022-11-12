Fayetteville clinic experiencing "volume increase" from soldiers seeking mental health help

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- As many of us celebrate Veteran's Day, a new survey is revealing there are misunderstandings about those who have served our country and their mental health.

The Cohen Veterans Network polled Americans and found 55 percent believe the majority of veterans experience PTSD.

The survey shows roughly one in four thinks that someone with the disorder is violent or dangerous, and that PTSD itself is not treatable.

The Clinical Director of Cohen Clinic in Fayetteville Jennifer Smith explains these stats highlight a stigma and its leads service members to suffer in silence instead of seeking help.

It's seems, though, people are reaching out to the Cohen Clinic.

"We've seen our numbers rise and our volume increase," said Smith.

A wave of soldiers has recently returned from the war in Ukraine. Service members, their spouses and family members are coming in to address mental health issues.

"This was really more of an unexpected type of deployment. There was less notice with this. There was less preparation, and that brings a whole different level of anxiety," said Smith. "I think we still have a lot of work to do to reduce the stigma."

