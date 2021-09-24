APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Apex teacher, who regretted not getting the vaccine, passed away from COVID-19 this week.
Merridith Mongone died Thursday.
She taught fourth grade at Scotts Ridge Elementary School.
The Wake County Public Schools District is offering counseling to students and staff who are overcome with grief.
Administration sent out a letter to parents saying: "These are heavy moments that we will work through together."
"She was an amazing teacher, she changed so many children's lives," said friend Christi Vereckey. "She was an amazing mom. Her girls are wonderful and will stick together because that's the type of family that they are and she will be greatly missed in Scotts Ridge."
Vereckey started a GoFundMe page when Mongone contracted the virus in early August.
Donations continue pouring in and the money will now be used to help support the family through this difficult time.
Mongone leaves behind a husband and four daughters.
While she was fighting for her life, Mongone pushed her kids to protect themselves from the deadly virus.
"When she was in the hospital, she made the appointment to get her oldest vaccinated and they will all get vaccinated as soon as they can," said Vereckey. "The vaccine does work. She would probably be here."
Apex 4th grade teacher, mom of 4, dies from COVID-19; friend says she regretted not getting vaccine
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News