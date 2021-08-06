Raleigh woman has change of heart, gets vaccinated against COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh resident Michelle King finally reached the tipping point where she felt comfortable getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
"I'm surprised I got it and one of my co-workers said to me, 'If Michelle can get the vaccine, then anybody can,'" she said.
King wasn't at that point when ABC11 first spoke to her in March -- she was and still is, afraid of needles but she also fears the COVID-19 vaccines' long-term effects.
"I was always concerned about the long-term effects," she said. "I still am, but the Delta variant made me just go and get the shot."
Michelle is one of hundreds of thousands of people across the country changing their mind.
On Thursday, the White House reported its highest vaccination numbers in more than a month.
Michelle said she had been to Jamaica and New York all without a vaccine. Each time she got tested for COVID-19, all of her results came back negative but more trips helped put her over the hump.
"You need to get the shot but when you're comfortable and ready," said Michelle. "We're trying to protect everyone else but I also need to do what's best for my body."
She heads back for round two of Pfizer on August 23.
