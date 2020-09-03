Vice President Mike Pence to visit Raleigh as part of pro-life event

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Triangle today to support a pro-life event.
Pence will be in Raleigh to continue the multi-state Life Wins! Tour with the Susan B. Anthony List leaders.
Pence will be joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and Senator Thom Tillis at Gateway Women's Care on Hillsborough Street at 11 a.m. At noon, the group will be at the tour event at Christ Baptist Church on Newton Road. The event will be hosted by North Carolina native Marjorie Dannenfelser, SBA List President.
Last week, President Trump made a surprise visit to the Republican National Convention in Charlotte. After the convention, Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump visited a Farmers to Families Food Box program site in Mills River, speaking to a packed crowd. Trump visited a Morrisville FUJIFILM facility working on a COVID-19 vaccine in July.
Trump will be back in North Carolina next Tuesday when he visits Winston-Salem.
