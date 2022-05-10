mike tyson

Mike Tyson won't face charges after video shows him punching man on plane at SFO, DA says

Mike Tyson seen at Los Angeles Premiere of Summit Entertainment's 'Draft Day,' on Monday, April 7, 2014 in Westwood, CA. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Summit Entertainment/AP Images)

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that no charges will be filed against boxer Mike Tyson after he was seen on video punching a man at San Francisco International Airport last month.

The DA's office said after reviewing police reports and videos, it will not be filing charges against the former heavyweight champion.

A video obtained by TMZ Sports showed Tyson repeatedly punching another passenger onboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport back in April.

Mike Tyson's attorneys released a statement on Tuesday saying, "Remember Mike Tyson seen on video punching the other passenger onboard a JetBlue flight in San Francisco? Well, today the San Mateo County DA's Office announced after reviewing police reports and videos it has decided it will not file any charges against Mike Tyson based on the circumstances surrounding the confrontation. Their decision included the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interactions between the victim and Tyson, and requests by the victim and Tyson that no charges be filed."

According to TMZ Sports, the incident escalated after a passenger took a selfie with Tyson onboard a Jet Blue flight headed to Florida.

Tyson reportedly took the picture with a man sitting behind him, but that man's friend apparently annoyed Tyson by continuing to talk to him.
Sources close to Tyson told TMZ Sports that the man was "extremely intoxicated" and that Tyson reportedly told him to "chill" before the incident turned violent.

Tyson's representative said that the passenger threw a water bottle at Tyson while he was in his seat and that's what provoked the boxer.

Minutes after the confrontation, Tyson walked off the plane.

According to TMZ Sports, the man he punched was bloodied and received medical treatment before going to the police.

San Francisco police confirmed they did respond to a report of a physical altercation onboard an airplane at SFO. Officials said they detained two individuals believed to be involved in the incident but neither cooperated fully with the investigation and were later released.

Tyson was spotted at a San Francisco's 4/20 event in Golden Gate Park promoting the products from his cannabis company.

The boxer was scheduled to speak at a cannabis conference in Miami, Florida before the incident occurred.

