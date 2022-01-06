Miss Percy, a puppy stolen from Holly Springs pet fundraiser in December, found safe

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A puppy thatduring a pet adoption fundraising event last month has been found.Miss Percy was reunited with her foster mom at the Holly Springs Police Department on Wednesday evening.Police said Miss Percy was snatched on Dec. 12 from the Smooches for Pooches Holiday Auction and Fundraiser event in Holly Springs.That event is a fundraiser for Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation.Holly Springs police found the blue-and-white patched pit bull-mix puppy Wednesday at a home in Johnston County with the assistance of the Johnston County Sheriff's Office.Authorities arrested and charged Kennsie Higgins, 20. She was charged with larceny of a dog.A second suspect, Brandon Almond, 19, turned himself in a few hours later and was also charged with larceny of a dog.