Husband, wife charged with murder after employee's body found wrapped in plastic on their property

Narciso Banos and his wife Francisca Carrizales are both facing multiple charges after the body of Francisco Romero was found on their property.

Narciso Banos repeatedly pistol-whipped Francisco Romero, who was allegedly having an affair with his wife: authorities

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A husband and wife charged in the killing of a man who was found wrapped in plastic on their Texas property faced a judge overnight.

Narciso Banos, 49, and his wife, Francisca Carrizales, 42, are both charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping, and tampering with evidence of a human corpse.

Sheriff's deputies say the victim, identified as 32-year-old Francisco Romero, was reported missing by his wife on Saturday. She allegedly told detectives Romero was last known to be at the suspects' home in north Harris County.

It turns out he had been beaten multiple times, allegedly by the charged couple, starting on Thursday and into Friday.

When deputies arrived, they found Romero dead and wrapped in black plastic that was secured with electrical tape inside a building used as an office. Cleaning products containing bleach were also in the room. A mop bucket was just outside of it.

While authorities were there, the couple pulled up in their vehicle.

According to new information revealed in court overnight, Banos said, "I'm the one you're looking for," and then told officials it was Romero's body.

Banos was apparently the victim's boss.

Romero's wife told officers that he sent her a text, saying that he was going to spend the night at Banos' house and go to work in the morning from there, authorities said.

She added that it sounded like Romero was injured when she spoke to him, so she called Banos to question where her husband was because he didn't answer his phone.

Banos said that Romero was having an affair with his wife, Carrizales, and pistol whipped him, officials said. He then claimed that Romero left the property, and he didn't know where he was.

Carrizales allegedly called Romero's wife telling that she needed to pick up her husband's last paycheck, which appeared suspicious to the victim's wife because they use direct deposit. The woman also said that she needed to pick up her husband's truck and planned to get it Monday after the couple said they would leave his keys inside. Officers found the keys there.

In an interview with officials, Banos admitted to beating Romero in the head, face and body multiple times with a rifle, according to authorities. Banos also allegedly asked his wife to grab a pistol from their house, and he then used that weapon to hit Romero.

Carrizales had inadvertently handed Banos a BB gun, which he also used to beat Romero, officials said. The beating was so hard, the gun broke and the BB's fell out. Banos also allegedly admitted to biting Romero on the arm, then detaining him.

Bano is also said to have told police that his wife was there during the alleged assaults, adding that while he told Romero to go, the man was too badly beaten to drive and asked to sleep on the property.

The couple had Romero call his wife, but after they still found him on their property, Banos restrained him with a strap and belt, and fed him SlimFast through a straw, per new details from court.

Banos and Carrizales left to run errands. When they returned, Romero was dead.

Officials said that neither attempted to render aid or call 911. Instead, they wrapped him in plastic and left him in the office on Friday night. His phone and wallet were discovered at the scene.

Carrizales' bond was set at $500,000 and Banos' bond was set at $600,000. He received a higher bond because he admitted to beating Romero with the guns.

Authorities said there was blood evidence at the scene consistent with the events the couple described.

Blunt force trauma also contributed to Romero's death, officials said.

The couple must surrender their passports, remain the area and stay away from Romero's family, including his wife.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.