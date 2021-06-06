CROATAN NATIONAL FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who went missing for eight nights in the Croatan National Forest in eastern North Carolina has been found alive, authorities said Sunday.
Joshua Kenneth Clauson, 20, was found walking out of the woods by a citizen Sunday morning, according to Carteret County officials. He was taken to a local hospital where his condition is listed as stable.
Clauson first went missing on Saturday, May 29, during a walk in the forest with a family member.
ABC-affiliate WCTI reports more than 200 people assisted in the search for him, as well as K9 officers and aerial searches.
His reappearance comes a day after Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck called off the search.
Missing man found alive after 8 nights in Croatan National Forest
MISSING MAN
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News