Missing mom Erica Hernandez's vehicle found submerged in Pearland pond

PEARLAND, Texas -- Tuesday afternoon a submerged vehicle with a body inside was pulled from a Pearland pond. It matches the description of the vehicle that belongs to a Houston mom who's been missing for weeks.

Erica Hernandez, a single mother to three children, has been the subject of an intense search since she vanished after leaving a friend's home in southwest Houston last month.

Family said Hernandez left her friend's home in the 6000 block of Benning Drive around 2:30 a.m. on April 18. She reportedly sent a text around 3:04 a.m. stating she was "five minutes away from getting home."

The vehicle was discovered in the small body of water at Reflection Bay and N. Clear Lake, in Shadow Creek Ranch.

The Houston Police Department dive team assisted Pearland police in the recovery. Divers entered the water at about 5:30 p.m. Just moments before 7 p.m., the dark-colored SUV was brought to the surface of the water. Divers covered the vehicle with a tarp as it was towed onto the bank of the pond.

Hernandez's vehicle was described as a 2020 GMC Black Acadia with Texas plates MKJ 3303. The vehicle pulled from the water matched the make and model, as well as the license plate number.

The sister of Hernandez spoke to the media saying they felt numb and sick to their stomach.


Last week, the search for Hernandez took investigators to a Missouri City park. But the truck that sonar helped locate beneath the water there was not related to the missing woman's case.

The family has yet to receive confirmation if the body in the vehicle was that of Hernandez. The medical examiner will have to determine that.

Authorities could not confirm if foul play is involved. Pearland police will now lead the investigation.

