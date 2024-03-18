UNC football players charged in connection to deadly crash continue to practice with team for now

UNC Student Molly Rotunda was killed in the crash that took place back in January.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Head Football Coach Mack Brown said he is waiting for the justice system to finish its process before making any final decisions about how to handle three players on the team caught up in legal trouble.

Three UNC football players were charged with various offenses related to a crash near campus where one student died.

Brown took some time during a press conference Monday to address the crash and loss of Molly Rotunda. Two others were also injured.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on January 21 about 10 minutes from the university's campus along NC-54 at West Barbee Chapel Road.

In all, 10 people are facing charges in the case and at least three of them are members of the football team.

Brown said that he has learned not to jump to conclusions when it comes to incidents off the field involving his players.

"You have to be very careful. In my 36 years as a head coach I learned that I'm not supposed to be the investigator, because then it can be tampering. And legal issues are very serious so I never get into details," he said.

However, Brown did say there would be some form of discipline from the team. He just planned to wait to make a decision on what that would entail. For now, the players will continue to practice with the team.

The players involved include offensive lineman Zach Rice who appeared in court back in early March.