UNC football player Zach Rice in court for charges from night of deadly crash

The attorney for Tar Heels football player Zach Rice said afterward that his client is not guilty.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people, including a University of North Carolina football player, were expected to appear in court Thursday in connection to a deadly crash that killed another UNC student.

Only one showed up at the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough. That was Tar Heels offensive lineman Zach Rice.

Brianna Pinson, who was also expected in court, did not show up. She was a passenger inside the car with the victim of the deadly crash.

Rice made his first appearance before a judge Thursday morning, his attorney by his side as his charges were read out loud.

He was charged with speeding, underage drinking, and driving after consumption under the age of 21.

The crash in question killed 20-year-old sophomore Molly Rotunda. It happened Jan. 21 in the Meadowmont area of Chapel Hill.

Rice was not in the car that crashed but was allegedly driving right behind it that evening.

A judge set a new court date for April 19 and Rice quickly left the courtroom.

Rice said nothing when asked a series of questions by ABC11, but his attorney responded by maintaining his client's innocence.

"I told you we are not talking about anything, OK?" James Williams said. "All that talking, we not trying to hear that ... He is not guilty, OK?"

It wasn't clear why Pinson did not show up for court. She was charged with underage drinking. She was also injured in the crash.

Ten people including three UNC football players have now been charged with various offenses stemming from that fateful evening.