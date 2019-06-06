Mom identifies son as man found dead at Brentwood Park parking lot in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 24-year-old man was found dead in a parking lot Brentwood Park and Neighborhood Center on Thursday morning, according to the victim's mother.The mother said her son, Gorge Zelaya, had his throat cut.Zelaya's body was found just before 7:00 a.m. in a parking lot on Vinson Court off Brentwood Road.A man said he was out for a morning walk when he came across the body and called police."People getting killed every day. When we first moved up here you never heard anything about something like this," the man said. "We want to be safe. It's just not like that anymore. It's a shame."Brentwood Park will remain closed during the investigation.