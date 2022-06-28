localish

Moonshot Compost is turning your food waste into nutrient-rich compost

EMBED <>More Videos

Moonshot Compost turns your food waste into nutrient-rich compost.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston company takes what most people would consider trash and turns it into a useful treasure.
Moonshot Compost takes food waste and turns it into nutrient rich compost. They want people to think of excess food as a resource not as trash. Between 30 and 40 percent of food produced never makes it to a dining table instead, it ends up in landfills, and landfill space in the Houston area is filling up.

Most of the city doesn't have access to residential compost pickup, so the two guys behind Moonshot Compost decided to change things. They offer a subscription service and will pick up food waste from homes, apartments and businesses - including the Houston Food Bank and many local restaurants - turn it into compost, and return it. The company also tracks the pounds of food waste each subscriber keeps out of landfills.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrecyclingcompostktrklocalish
LOCALISH
Moonshot Compost turns your food waste into nutrient-rich compost.
The new St. Pete Pier is the crown jewel of this Florida city
Meet the Dumpling Dudez!
Beyond June: Apparel company celebrates Pride all year
TOP STORIES
Fourth of July 2022 will cost families more this year
2 Raleigh women shot while on business in California
Workers fired for not joining company's daily Christian prayer: EEOC
Why you should pay down your credit cards right now
ACC changing scheduling model for football in '23 and beyond
Witness: Trump grabbed steering wheel, demanded to go to Capitol
Sheetz announces limited-time discount on gas ahead of July 4 holiday
Show More
Black bear dies after getting stuck inside hot car in Tennessee
ABC11 to present Raleigh's July 4th fireworks show at Dix Park
Grandmother of Uvalde school shooter released from hospital
Durham launches program to help people with mental health issues
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison
More TOP STORIES News