Moore County house fire kills 70-year-old man

EMBED </>More Videos

Moore County house fire kills 1 person

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 70-year-old Carthage man died after being severely burned in a house fire Sunday.

Firefighters responded to a fire call on Brinkley Road around 4:30 p.m.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

When they got there, James Russell Overton, 70, was found suffering from third-degree burns.

Overton was transported to a Pinehurst hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The Moore County Sheriff's Offices reports there is no suspicious or criminal activity associated with the fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firefirefightersburn injuriesMoore County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
22-year-old killed when lion escapes enclosure, attacks her
Man accused of stealing Burberry sweatpants from Saks in Raleigh
LIST: New Year's Eve events in the Triangle
2 men hurt in Durham drive-by shooting
Child shot in face outside Randleman Wendy's
Southern Pines police: Arrested man had ear bitten off during fight
Government shutdown by the numbers
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
Show More
New Year's Eve weather: Warmer temps with chance of rain
California pet stores to be only allowed to sell rescue animals
Sheetz to give away free coffee to celebrate the new year
Minimum wage rising in 20 states and numerous cities
Kevin Hart surprises crew with old school cars after end of tour
More News