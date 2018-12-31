Moore County house fire kills 70-year-old man

A 70-year-old Carthage man died after being severely burned in a house fire Sunday.Firefighters responded to a fire call on Brinkley Road around 4:30 p.m.When they got there, James Russell Overton, 70, was found suffering from third-degree burns.Overton was transported to a Pinehurst hospital, where they were pronounced dead.The Moore County Sheriff's Offices reports there is no suspicious or criminal activity associated with the fire.