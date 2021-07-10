'Cowardly act:' Couple found dead inside Moore County home during welfare check, deputies say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10876860" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sheriff Ronnie Fields gives update on married couple found dead in Moore County

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Moore County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an elderly couple was found dead inside an Aberdeen home during a welfare check Friday.Deputies were asked to conduct a welfare check at a home along the 1600 block of Roseland Road just before 6 p.m.Sheriff Ronnie Fields told breaking news crews on the scene one person was found on the porch and one was found inside.The victims were identified as 91-year-old D.P. Black and an 86-year-old Mary Lou Black."It's a cowardly act and the people or person responsible for this crime, they need to be brought to justice," said Sheriff Fields.The Moore County Sheriff's Office is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.Anyone with more information can call 910-947-2931.