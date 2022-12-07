Moore County generator business working to help community

Phones at Carolina Power Generators have been ringing off the hook since the power went out.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Moore county has taken a big hit this week.

Widespread outages have left homes and restaurants cold and suffering.

While Duke Energy works to restore power, a local business has been working hard to help their community.

Most businesses during an outage tend to suffer.

But it's quite the opposite for crews at Carolina Power Generators.

"The guys have been working they'll get here about six or seven in the morning start heading out," Barbara Gibson said they're heading out to repair and replace generators.

Gibson said since Sunday morning their phones have been ringing off the hook.

"I would say Monday we had 30, I know on our phone system we took in about 80 calls," she said.

"It's overwhelming but we are taking every second we have of the day to make sure everybody's calls are answered," she added.

She said right now their focus is helping others, "They're calling in because normally you don't have power outages this time are usually more focused on you know the storms and ice storms and this is so unprecedented so were they were just trying to help the community out."

Most calls are for repair but others are taking this outage as a sign to invest.

"This area to we got a lot of retired people we've got people and it really can't go without power for this long I don't even think we have power outages in this area for this long even during ice storms."

And they'll keep going until every order is complete.