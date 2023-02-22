A moose kicked a woman in the head while she was walking her dog in Anchorage, Alaska.

Moose kicks woman in head as she walks dog in Alaska: VIDEO

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- A woman in Alaska was trampled by a moose while walking her dog.

The incident was recorded by someone driving by who stopped to help.

The woman said she was on her usual route in Anchorage last week when she was charged from behind and kicked in the head by the moose.

The family passing by helped pull the woman from the snowbank and called for help.

The woman needed staples in her head, and is now recovering.