In 2013, Moral Monday started as a small protest at the North Carolina legislature with little more than a dozen people.

Moral Monday movement to mark 10 years next week in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A major milestone is ahead this coming Monday in Raleigh.

It's the 10th anniversary of the Moral Monday movement.

It grew into a huge movement known as "Moral Monday" where thousands of left-leaning protesters took part.

A thousand people in total were arrested, the most prominent of those being the Rev. William Barber.

Fast forward, and now Barber has announced that there will be a "Recommitment Rally" this Monday at the state capitol building.

"On Monday, we're not having a celebration of 10 years ago, we continue to build this moral movement in the present," Barber said.

Monday's rally comes on the heels of a massive Moral Monday march, led by Barber and other gun safety organizations and clergy into the Tennessee state capitol last week.

There they demanded lifesaving gun-safety legislation and an end to extremists in state legislatures.