officer involved shooting

Durham police investigating after off-duty Morrisville officer fires at occupied vehicle

Police lights
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after an off-duty Morrisville police officer shot at another occupied vehicle in Durham on Monday evening.

Both Durham and Morrisville police responded to the scene after Master Officer B. Hunter, with the Morrisville Police Department, fired his personal firearm in the direction of another occupied vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The Morrisville Police Department did not disclose any more details on the incident.

"The Morrisville Police Department is committed to conducting an unbiased and thorough internal investigation," Morrisville Police Chief Patrice Andrews wrote in a statement. "We are thankful that this unfortunate incident did not result in injuries or loss of life."

Morrisville police said Hunter has since been placed on administrative leave with pay pending as an internal investigation is underway. Hunter joined the police department Aug. 13, 2018.

A Durham Police spokesperson told ABC11 that this remains an active investigation and there were no further details at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morrisvillewake countydurhamdurham countyofficer involved shootingshootingwake county newsoff duty officerdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Man shot, killed by Robbins police officer identified
Video from fatal Roxboro officer-involved shooting released
Curfew in effect for part of Roxboro due to possible demonstration
Austin PD releases video showing killing of Mike Ramos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC ties record for daily increase in deaths
We asked school administrators about COVID-19 concerns: What they said
High school football postponed until at least February in NC
Radical or moderate? Trump paints Biden-Harris ticket as both
Tropical Storm Josephine likely to form later today, Thursday
Twitter adds new features to restrict replies to tweets
Your back-to-school questions answered here
Show More
N.C. State's Doeren's hopes lifted after Big 12 says it plans to play football
400 ECU students pack in to party despite COVID-19 threat
Biden, Harris lash Trump in introduction of historic VP pick
Police arrest, handcuff 8-year-old with special needs at school
Canes fall in double overtime 4-3 to Boston in Game 1
More TOP STORIES News