Morrisville officer dragged quarter mile after traffic stop; driver arrested

EMBED <>More Videos

Fleeing driver drags Morrisville officer quarter mile after stop

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary man is accused of dragging a Morrisville police officer a quarter of a mile with his car, police said Tuesday.

Waylon Deshawn McIver, 24, of Cary, was arrested and is charged with assault.

The incident began about 4 p.m. when K-9 Officer C. Rodrigues was conducting a traffic stop in the 100 block of Orianna Drive. McIver then sped by and the officer went to stop McIver's vehicle.

McIver pulled over and handed the officer his driver's license but then put the car in drive and sped off. When Rodrigues tried to stop him, the officer was dragged about a quarter-mile north on Orianna Drive and then west onto Morrisville Carpenter Road.

McIver was arrested by another Morrisville police officer and taken into custody.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury on a law enforcement officer; resist, delay, and obstruct; and simple possession of marijuana.

Rodrigues was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was released later Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morrisvillecaryofficer injuredarrestpolice officer injuredassaulttraffic stopspeedingdriver
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
29 hurt in NYC subway shooting; Person of interest identified
'She was scared': Mother of Holly Springs murder victim testifies
9-year-old boy dies from injuries days after crash with GoRaleigh bus
Inflation hits 8.5%, as gas, travel-related expenses see sharp rise
Fayetteville State digital wall highlights students' paid internships
Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after long illness, family says
Some colleges and a big city bring back mask mandates; Is NC next?
Show More
Scams targeting businesses' inboxes, total $2.4 billion loss in 2021
Black Maternal Health Week highlights concerns, disparities
Middle School resource officer saves 13-year-old girl choking on candy
1 injured in overnight shooting at Super 8 motel in Raleigh
Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal
More TOP STORIES News