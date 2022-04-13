Morrisville officer dragged quarter mile after traffic stop; driver arrested

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary man is accused of dragging a Morrisville police officer a quarter of a mile with his car, police said Tuesday.Waylon Deshawn McIver, 24, of Cary, was arrested and is charged with assault.The incident began about 4 p.m. when K-9 Officer C. Rodrigues was conducting a traffic stop in the 100 block of Orianna Drive. McIver then sped by and the officer went to stop McIver's vehicle.McIver pulled over and handed the officer his driver's license but then put the car in drive and sped off. When Rodrigues tried to stop him, the officer was dragged about a quarter-mile north on Orianna Drive and then west onto Morrisville Carpenter Road.McIver was arrested by another Morrisville police officer and taken into custody.He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury on a law enforcement officer; resist, delay, and obstruct; and simple possession of marijuana.Rodrigues was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was released later Monday.