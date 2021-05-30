Raleigh-Durham area ranks 10th in top 50 Mosquito Cities List

The North Carolina metro area ranks number 10 on Orkin's Top 50 Mosquito Cities List with the Queen City, Charlotte, taking the number nine spot. The Raleigh-Durham area moved up one spot in comparison to last year.
"Backyards and outdoor activities were maximized in 2020, a trend that is likely to continue throughout 2021, especially as we approach Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer in the U.S."
For its data, Orkin, an American pest control company, ranked cities by the number of mosquito customers served from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021.
Here are Orkin's top 10 cities with the most amount of mosquitos:
1. Los Angeles
2. Atlanta
3. Washington, DC
4. Dallas
5. Chicago
6. New York
7. Detroit
8. Miami
9. Charlotte
10. Raleigh-Durham
According to the pest control company, mosquitos become active when temperatures are above 68 degrees Fahrenheit overnight, with breeding season starting as early as May and last through September.
There are 175 known species of mosquitoes in the U.S. and more than 60 of them are in our state alone.
The pest is infamously known for transmitting West Nile virus, among many other diseases such as Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Zika. Which has proven to be dangerous to both humans and pets.
Orkin suggests keeping insect repellant handy to protect yourself from mosquito bites as well as eliminating or avoiding attractants such as:
- Standing water in bird feeders, water bowls for pets, potted plants, wading pools and other children's toys
- Dark, humid areas like under patio furniture, under the garage or within overgrown shrubbery
- Debris in gutters that provide moisture and harborage
For more mosquito tips and the full list of cities with the most mosquitoes, check here.