CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a very special Mother's Day for one North Carolina family.
WakeMed said baby boy Owen was born just before 2 a.m. and was the first Mother's Day baby born at WakeMed Cary Hospital in 2021.
At UNC Rex Hospital, Tabitha Story delivered her first child, McKenzie just before 5:30 a.m. Mckenzie weighs 7 pounds and 14 ounces.
Congratulations to the Day family!
Baby boy born overnight is WakeMed Cary Hospital's first Mother's Day baby of 2021
MOTHER'S DAY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News