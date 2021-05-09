mother's day

Baby boy born overnight is WakeMed Cary Hospital's first Mother's Day baby of 2021

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a very special Mother's Day for one North Carolina family.

WakeMed said baby boy Owen was born just before 2 a.m. and was the first Mother's Day baby born at WakeMed Cary Hospital in 2021.


At UNC Rex Hospital, Tabitha Story delivered her first child, McKenzie just before 5:30 a.m. Mckenzie weighs 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

Congratulations to the Day family!
