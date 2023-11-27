Raleigh chase ends with motorcycle crash; driver killed

Authorities are investigating after a police pursuit ended with a motorcyclist dead Sunday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after a police pursuit ended with a motorcyclist dead Sunday.

State troopers began chasing the motorcycle about 4:15 p.m. The motorcycle operator crashed at South Wilmington Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulavard.

The motorcyclist died as a result of their injuries. e rider was killed. No identity was released pending notification of next of kin.

The Highway Patrol officer was not injured.

Authorities did not immediately give a reason why police were in pursuit of the motorcyclist.

It's not yet been released where the chase started.

Raleigh Police and the Highway Patrol remain at the scene conducting an active investigation Sunday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.