Motorcyclist killed after being hit by car in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after they were hit by a car while riding a motorcycle in Raleigh.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Brier Creek Parkway at the corner of ACC Boulevard.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.