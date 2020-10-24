Motorcyclist killed in crash on S. Saunders Street near I-40 exit

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a late-night crash on South Saunders Street near the I-40 exit, police said.It happened just after 10:30 p.m.According to a wreck report released by Raleigh police, the driver of a Mercedes was traveling southbound on South Saunders Street and attempted to make a left turn toward the I-40 exit ramp. The intersection is marked stating no left turn and u-turns.The driver turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of the car.The motorcyclist died as a result and a South Carolina driver was charged with failure to yield to the right of way and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.