'Mrs. Doubtfire' the Broadway Musical Comedy to do an 8-day performance at DPAC

Mrs. Doubtfire the Broadway Musical will start an eight-day run at DPAC on Tuesday, March 19.

Mrs. Doubtfire the Broadway Musical will start an eight-day run at DPAC on Tuesday, March 19.

Mrs. Doubtfire the Broadway Musical will start an eight-day run at DPAC on Tuesday, March 19.

Mrs. Doubtfire the Broadway Musical will start an eight-day run at DPAC on Tuesday, March 19.

Durham (WTVD) -- You're probably familiar with the hit movie "Mrs. Doubtfire that starred the late Robin Williams."

Did you know there's a musical version? Yes, it's now a Broadway Show!

The musical comedy opens Tuesday, March 19 at the Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)

It's scheduled for an eight-day run in the Bull City. Tickets start at $29.50.

More information here.