4 found dead in murder-suicide at homeless encampment in Sampson County: Sheriff

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Sampson County Sheriff's is on the scene of a shooting involving multiple deaths.

The investigation is in a wooded area near the end of Tanner Lane in Autryville.

Deputies said they found four people dead in and around two tents in the woods after responding to shots fired call around 9:22 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said the area is a known encampment for unhoused (homeless) individuals.

Captain Eric Pope tells ABC11 that evidence suggests the incident is a murder-suicide.

No identities have been released, but Capt. Pope said the victims were two men and two women.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates. ABC11 has a crew on the scene getting updated information.

In an unrelated investigation, the sheriff's office is still looking for the person(s) who shot and killed five people inside a house on October 26, 2023. Investigators said they found them in different rooms inside the house in Clinton off Garland Highway.

They were identified as Alfonza Jeffers (73), Dagoberto Lopez (33), Hector Salazar Lopez (39), Lamar Williams (58) and Jamie Lynn Rowland (aka Jamie Thompson) (47).

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) is hoping money will motivate someone to share information in a Sampson County murder investigation. They're offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved.