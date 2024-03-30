Multiple people, including 2 officers injured after they were hit by car at Forest Hills Park

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are searching for a person after multiple people, including two officers, were injured Friday night at Forest Hills Park.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded to calls about a party at Forest Hills Park after closing. When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle driving carelessly and recklessly surrounded by a crowd.

When officers tried to approach the vehicle, the driver then drove away and hit bystanders, parked vehicles, and two officers before crashing.

Police said the officers and other people who were hit were treated for minor injuries.

Police are searching for the driver involved in the incident.

Witnesses told ABC11 Durham Police officers were already in the area patrolling before things got out of hand.

"So I saw this man. He revved his engine. He had, like, a charger or something. So it was really loud,' said Kori Lewis. "The policeman came up to him and was like, give me your I.D. now..now... The man kind of froze. He reversed and swung the car around, hitting the police officer. The woman police officer, because she was on the passenger side of the car."

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

