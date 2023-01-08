Family of 5, including minors, found dead in North Carolina home believed to be a murder-suicide

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Three minors and two adults were found dead Saturday morning in a North Carolina home, in what police say they are investigating as a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to a call around 7 a.m. reporting "two people screaming for help" from a home in High Point, High Point police said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers came across two adults asking for help and "had to force entry into the home," according to the release.

"Once inside, they located five deceased people," police said. "Of the five victims, three were juveniles and two were adults. All of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene."

High Point police said the investigation is ongoing and there is nothing to suggest a threat to the community at this time.

Police did not identify a motive or a manner of death.

In Utah, a family of eight was found shot to death Wednesday inside their home in Enoch City in what police say was also murder-suicide. Michael Haight, 42, is suspected of killing himself as well as his wife, mother-in-law, and five children.

